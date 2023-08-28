Study Finds Physical Exercise Improves Symptoms of Schizophrenia, According to University Research

New Study Finds Physical Exercise can Improve Symptoms of Schizophrenia

A recent study conducted by the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU), in collaboration with the University of Deusto and the Álava Psychiatric Hospital, has discovered that physical exercise can have a positive impact on the symptoms of schizophrenia. The researchers, Sara Maldonado and Mikel Tous from UPV/EHU, aimed to investigate the effects of an adjuvant physical exercise program as a complement to the usual treatment in individuals with schizophrenia.

The study aimed to understand if physical exercise could lead to improvements in overall health and give individuals with schizophrenia an opportunity to share their subjective experiences. The researchers found that physical exercise not only improved the physical well-being of the participants but also had a positive influence on other aspects of the disease.

Schizophrenia is characterized by three types of symptoms: positive, negative, and cognitive. Positive symptoms, such as delusions or hallucinations, can often be treated with medication. However, there is currently no medication to address the negative symptoms, which include sadness, lack of energy, and apathy. The study revealed that physical exercise was able to improve these negative symptoms, offering a potential treatment option.

According to Tous, physical exercise acts as a brain modulator, increasing the expression of certain proteins and enhancing brain plasticity. This results in functional and structural adaptations in the brain, leading to improvements in learning, memory, and cognitive function.

The participants diagnosed with schizophrenia were enrolled in an intensive physical exercise program, consisting of aerobic and strength training, conducted outside the hospital for five months, three times a week. Before and after the program, the researchers interviewed the participants to gather their feedback and experiences regarding physical exercise in relation to their condition. The results showed that the exercise program was well-received by the participants and they perceived it as a beneficial addition to their usual treatment. They reported that physical exercise helped them disconnect from their problems and enhanced their overall well-being.

Based on these findings, the researchers suggest that psychiatric hospitals should have physical-sports educators who can design and supervise properly tailored physical exercise programs for individuals with schizophrenia. By incorporating exercise as a complement to traditional treatment methods, patients may experience improved symptoms and overall quality of life.

This study sheds light on the potential benefits of physical exercise for individuals with schizophrenia. Further research in this area could help develop more targeted and effective treatment approaches for this complex mental health condition.

