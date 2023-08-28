Home » The friendlies that Colombia Femenina will play before Paris 2024
The friendlies that Colombia Femenina will play before Paris 2024

The footballer of the Colombia Women’s team who would play in Bayern

Due to the great performances of the Colombian team, several players who were in this World Cup have been asked by teams from the old continent, as in the case of Ana Maria Guzmanwinger on the right or on the left of the team, who had two outstanding appearances during the competition.

Originally from Mistrató, a small municipality in Risaralda, Guzmán has been wanted by a world soccer giant, and although at the female level they do not have the same power because it is very even with Wolfsburg, The Colombian could reach this team in Germany, which wants to be a protagonist on the continent.

Laura Bernal from Win Sports spoke about the future of Ana María Guzmán

“What I am going to tell you cannot be said without two words, what a CHIMBA, a Colombian will be a Bayern Munich player, an ELEGANCE! Ana Maria Guzman, 18 years old, She will sign the contract in Munich to be presented and then return to the country to play the Women’s Libertadores with Atlético Nacional on loan. In 2024 he will join the German club,” said the journalist about Guzmán’s future.

