Study Links Merck’s Antiviral Drug Lagevrio to Genetic Changes in SARS-CoV-2, Raising Questions about Mutations

New Research Raises Questions About Merck’s Antiviral and COVID-19 Mutations

A recent study published in the journal Nature has revealed a potential link between Merck’s antiviral medication, Lagevrio, and specific genetic changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The findings have raised concerns about whether the drug could accelerate the mutation rate of the coronavirus.

The study analyzed viral samples from patients who had taken Lagevrio and identified a “characteristic mutation profile.” This suggests that the drug may have caused genetic changes in the virus. However, the authors of the study emphasized that these drug-induced mutations have not led to a widely circulating new strain of COVID-19.

The research supports earlier work by the same team, indicating that drug-induced mutations were present in certain populations but not in significant numbers. Lead author Theo Sanderson, a researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in London, clarified that it is still uncertain whether Lagevrio makes it more or less likely for a variant of concern to evolve.

The researchers underlined the need for further studies to fully understand the implications of these findings. They stated that regulators must carefully weigh the benefits of using the drug against the potential risks associated with its possible impact on virus mutations.

In response to earlier research findings on mutations caused by Lagevrio, Merck disputed the idea that their drug contributed to the emergence of new variants of concern. The company emphasized that, based on available data at the time, they did not believe Lagevrio induced mutations in the virus.

Lagevrio, also known as molnupiravir, functions by creating mutations in the COVID-19 genome to hinder the virus’s replication and reduce its ability to cause severe illness. However, the detection of treatment-associated mutation patterns indicates that certain versions of the virus can still survive and spread despite exposure to the drug.

It is important to note that the study’s authors caution that the drug-induced mutations they identified have not yet led to a widely circulating new strain of COVID-19. Nevertheless, these findings highlight the need for continued research and monitoring of the potential impact of antiviral drugs on virus mutations.

