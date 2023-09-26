Nearly a thousand trees will be intervened in Valledupar

With the purpose of correctly managing the protection of the environment through actions that facilitate the maintenance, conservation and beautification of urban trees in Valledupar, phase 3 of the Urban Trees program in public areas began.

This year, nearly a thousand trees will be intervened, with activities such as pruning, planting, eradication if they represent danger, phytosanitary control, as well as waste collection and disposal, according to Odacir Camargo, Secretary of the Departmental Environment.

He indicated that “with the development of this strategy, we are achieving the 2017 Urban Management Plan, which establishes that 40% of Valledupar’s trees need some type of intervention. That is why during these four years we have been executing this program, with which thousands of trees in the city have been intervened.”

Trees in cities are an important resource to improve the quality of life of their inhabitants, since they contribute greatly to the mitigation and adaptation to climate change, through the benefits and ecosystem services they provide; Therefore, these actions make it possible to conserve and maintain existing trees, treat diseased trees, expand tree coverage and strengthen environmental education mechanisms with the community.

“This seems to me to be something very necessary and indispensable to keep the trees in good condition, in the same way we must eradicate those that have already completed their life cycle, to avoid tragic accidents as have already occurred in Valledupar, especially during rainy seasons.” said José Carlos Niebles, who exercises daily in La Provincia Park, where the first eradications were carried out.

It is important to note that all the work of the Urban Tree Plan in Valledupar is based on a study, through which the trees that will be intervened were prioritized. In total, 50 trees that are very sick will be eradicated, some dead or due to their vertical structure, they are not viable as urban trees, and around a thousand prunings will be carried out in different areas of the city. Emphasizing that, for each diseased and eradicated tree, 10 will be planted.

