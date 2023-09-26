Home » Big Brother 2023, here’s who is the first eliminated from the House
Big Brother 2023, here’s who is the first eliminated from the House

Big Brother 2023, here’s who is the first eliminated from the House

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

The first eliminated from the new edition of Big Brother is Claudio Roma. The competitor was in the nomination with four others: Grecia Colmenares, Arnold Cardaropoli, Giselda Torresan and Vittorio Menozzi. Big Brother, the truth about Massimiliano Varrese and Heidi Baci: interest or strategy? The article Big Brother 2023, here’s who is the first eliminated from the House…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Big Brother 2023, here’s who the first person eliminated from the House is, appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

