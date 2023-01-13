Trying to cover up the truth!Russia accuses Sweden of covering up Nord Stream pipeline sabotage



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 13 (edited by Xiaoxiang)The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday (January 12) publicly questioned the conclusions of Sweden’s investigation into the destruction of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline, and pointed out that Sweden is trying to cover up the truth of the incident.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said at a press briefing that day that Sweden refused to share information about the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline with Russia. .

Zakharova emphasized that Russia was the party that suffered heavy losses in the pipeline sabotage. The Russian side has the right to receive relevant information, “We must ensure that such incidents will not happen again.”

In September last year, the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” pipelines, which transport natural gas from Russia to Europe, exploded and leaked in the waters near Sweden and Denmark.

Sweden’s subsequent investigation results released in November showed that traces of explosives were found near the explosion sites of the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” pipeline natural gas pipelines, and pointed out that this was a “serious act of sabotage”. “. Denmark and Germany are also jointly involved in the investigation of the incident.

Russia proposed to Sweden and Denmark to set up a joint investigation team, but the two countries rejected. Sweden also refused to provide Russia with relevant investigation information on the grounds that it poses a threat to national security.

In this regard, Zakharova said that Sweden and Denmark refused Russia’s participation in the investigation, possibly because if Russian experts participated, some people might come to disturbing conclusions during the objective investigation process. The “ugly truth” about who carried out the acts of vandalism and terrorist attacks will be revealed to the public.

Zakharova added, “The concealment is clear evidence: Swedish authorities are hiding something.”

After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the supply of Russian natural gas exported to Europe via the “Beixi-1” pipeline has been greatly reduced at the beginning, and since the end of August, the supply has been completely stopped. After the Beixi pipeline was attacked in September last year, Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Beixi gas pipeline, said that the emergency situation of the two natural gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the repair time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused after the pipeline sabotage last year that the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion was clearly a terrorist attack.