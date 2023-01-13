Deputies to the Provincial People’s Congress deliberated on the government work report to gain momentum and write a more exciting chapter in Zhejiang

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-13 09:03

The sun was shining outside the window, and the atmosphere inside the venue was warm. On the afternoon of January 12, representatives attending the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress reviewed the government work report and plans and budget reports at various venues.

“Gross regional product has crossed the two steps of 6 trillion yuan and 7 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 5.8%.” “Iteratively promote the ‘maximum one-run’ reform, government digital transformation, digital reform and other major reforms”… read the government In the work report, representative Zhou Yanna of the Zhoushan delegation picked up a pen to draw circles from time to time. In the past five years, in the face of the turbulent external environment, Zhejiang still showed a brilliant report card, which made her very excited. “Whether it is using good policies to stimulate market vitality, promoting the construction of major projects, stabilizing foreign trade and foreign investment to promote consumption, or promoting digital reform, optimizing the technological innovation ecology, and making new progress in rural revitalization, we can see it from the fields to the factory floor. The government is doing everything it can for development,” said representative Zhou Yanna.

The next five years will be a critical period for Zhejiang to strive to promote the “two firsts”. How to get off to a good start has become the hottest topic of discussion among representatives. Representative Wan Yayong of the Ningbo delegation is very concerned about the report’s proposal of “creating a high-quality economic development highland”. “Zhejiang started from the real economy, and it also relies on the real economy to move towards the future.” He said that the main body of the development of the real economy, the continuous promotion of industrial modernization, and the improvement of the manufacturing level are enterprises, and the key is talents, including a large number of masters of modern production. Industrial workers who manufacture technology. To his delight, the report puts forward measures such as deepening the reform of talent training in the integration of regional middle and higher vocational schools, and improving the whole chain mechanism of “introducing, cultivating, employing and retaining” talents. of new opportunities.

“Competing” for the microphone, talking about feelings, and making suggestions… Delegates spoke enthusiastically in the venues of each station. Everyone believes that the government work report comprehensively reviews and summarizes the achievements made in 2022 and the past five years, and at the same time clearly analyzes the problems and challenges in the current development, and scientifically plans the goals, tasks and key tasks of the province’s economic and social development in the next five years and 2023 , Encourage everyone to continuously improve the level of performance of their duties with the mental state of not waiting for others and seizing the day and night, and help write a chapter of Zhejiang’s Chinese-style modernization.

During the deliberation, the representatives also focused on promoting the steady improvement of the economy, continuously expanding effective investment, expanding the advantages of open economic development, continuously improving the level of regional urban-rural coordinated development, highlighting the charm of cultural Zhejiang, accelerating the green transformation of development methods, and resolutely maintaining security. The development of the bottom line and other aspects, as well as the plan report and budget report put forward opinions and suggestions.