Home World Russia, basketball player Brittney Griner declares at trial: “My rights were not read at the time of the arrest”
World

Russia, basketball player Brittney Griner declares at trial: “My rights were not read at the time of the arrest”

by admin
Russia, basketball player Brittney Griner declares at trial: “My rights were not read at the time of the arrest”

In Russia, the drug trial continues against American basketball champion Brittney Griner, who was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for detaining cannabis oil, illegal in the country and for which she faces up to 10 years in prison. In the courtroom, Griner said that the interpreter provided to him during her interrogation only partially translated what she was told and that she was not offered any explanation of her rights.

See also  Serbia shows off the new Chinese missiles: it is alarm in the Balkans (and beyond). Vucic: "We will no longer be a punching bag for anyone"

You may also like

Gazprom: EU agrees voluntary 15% cut in use...

US basketball star Brittney Griner: “I didn’t want...

Japan’s new crown confirmed daily record breaking Osaka...

Chinese anger over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan: “Ready...

Alabama, the “Killer Doll” is back: this is...

Biden on the phone with Xi. Tensions on...

The daily death toll in Japan has once...

Covid hits the last large island in the...

France, two archaeologists and a curator of the...

Zelensky and his wife Olena in Vogue: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy