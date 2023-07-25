The fires in Rhodes that have been burning the island for days continue. The secretary general of the Greek Civil Protection has declared a state of emergency in the municipal area of ​​Southern Rhodes from where several tourists have been evacuated in recent days. The provision indicates that the emergency on the Greek southern Aegean island will be in force for six months, until 18 January 2024. Meanwhile, firefighters are digging fire ditches in the south-eastern area towards the tourist areas of Kiotari and south-west towards Gennadi to prevent the flames from spreading to the forest. The monastery of Tharri, where 5 monks lived, has been evacuated.

The article Rhodes engulfed in flames: the impressive images of the fires on the Greek island in a state of emergency – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

