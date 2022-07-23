It seems that Google and Samsung are very close in cooperation with smart watches. To a certain extent, it seems not surprising if the Android system directly adds support for the stylus? However, when similar signs start to occur, it seems to be reminiscent of whether Google will also follow the model launched by Pixel Watch, after first importing the software system support for other factories, silently bring out its own hardware. product. Continue reading Stylus support will be added to Google Chrome for Android, and the new Pixel features are about to come out? Report text.

Stylus support, even on smartphones, is not an unusual specification in Android-based devices. However, it is unexpected that Google has only recently released a software function dedicated to such a handwriting experience, so that mobile devices with stylus such as Samsung, Motorola and various tablet computers can enjoy the ability to enter text directly with the stylus. Convenience support – The only problem is that it seems to only be seen in Chrome browsers at the moment.

Stylus input: If enabled, and on an appropriate platform, this feature will allow the user to input text using a stylus. This is available on Samsung devices that come with an S Pen, and on Android T+ devices. The stylus writing feature will have to be enabled in Android settings as well.

That’s right, this Flag feature was dug up on Chromium Gerrit by the foreign media Chrome Story. The official does not seem to intend to cover up, and directly titled “Stylus input (stylus input)”, mentioning that the combination of mobile device stylus and Android T+ system device will be able to directly input text data by handwriting through the pen. It is also mentioned that not only the Flag must be activated, but also the related settings of the touch function need to be activated in the Android settings before it can be used.

At present, this is likely to be the first time that Google has begun to introduce features for stylus input in native Android system applications. Of course, seeing Android 12 L is actively working towards a larger-screen experience, including tablets. One of the good things about tablet PCs: In terms of the stylus experience, it’s not surprising that Google also wants to be able to take care of it.

However, after Google’s own Chrome, whether or not there will be other experiences that will gradually provide native system support for the stylus. I always feel that it is inevitable that the so-called “natural child” Pixel device will also bring more support for the stylus?

Source: Chrome Story