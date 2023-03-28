Subsidies to carry out activities in the field of consumption for the years 2022 and 2023

The purpose of this call is the granting of grants intended to finance the expenses generated by the programs, projects and activities that will be carried out between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023 for the development of the activities of information, education, training, attention and advice to consumers and users, as well as the publication of publications related to consumption and the representation of associations in the sessions of the collegiate bodies to which they have been summoned and involve travel between islands.