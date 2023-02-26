Gossip and TV » Television » Such and Which Sanremo, Malgioglio’s blunder on Pretelli: even the make-up artists mess up, what happened

Pierpaolo Pretelli divides the audience. And also the jury of Such and Which Show Sanremo. During the final of the Rai Uno talent show hosted by Carlo Conti, the former velino of Striscia la Notizia took on the role of Gigi D’Alessio, intoning the popular song ‘Never tell him’. First note, which has nothing to do with music: the make-up artists of the program screwed up this time. Pretelli, physically, had little to do with the artist from Campania. The juror Giorgio Panariello, laughing and being ironic, gave the Frankenstein to the young man, because of the big face with which he presented himself on stage. And indeed Pierpaolo’s face was ‘pumped up’ a lot, too much. Even on social media, several viewers have detected the matter. Too bad, more could have been done.

Singing performance chapter. Pretelli convinced all the jurors, except Malgioglio. Even the audience present in the studio applauded, giving a standing ovation to the competitor. Space then for the jury, with Panariello, Cannavacciuolo (imitated by Ubaldo Pantani) and Loretta Goggi who complimented the boyfriend of Giulia Salemi (short and lightning-fast digression: with the influencer the crisis has returned). Not Malgioglio who struck down the performance without ifs and buts. “You had nothing to do with D’Alessio, you were a bewildered D’Alessio”, the scratch of the lyricist who was immediately joined by boos from the audience. “Then I can’t say anything anymore.”he lamented before adding: “He sang well, but he didn’t have D’Alessio’s passion”.

Such and Which Show Sanremo, Pretelli also divides the public: conflicting opinions on social media

On social media, many users believed that the former velino did a good job. However, he has not failed to claim that he failed in the imitation. However, the latter were too ‘biggers’: Pretelli did a good performance, beyond the opinion of Malgioglio who probably made a mistake and occasionally forgets that he is not faced with professional artists but rather show business personalities who try their hand in a challenge first of all with oneself.