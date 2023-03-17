ROVIGO – He was only two years old and his little heart stopped beating last night, despite the desperate resuscitation attempts by the Suem 118 staff…

ROVIGO – He only had two years and her little heart stopped beating last night, despite her desperate attempts to resuscitation first by the staff of the Suem 118 and then by the Rovigo emergency room. To go out, one girl with Nigerian origins who lived with his family in via Vittorio Veneto in Rovigo.

It was there mamma desperate to call 118 and rush down the street to await the arrival of the ambulance with the baby in her arms, in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival of the rescuers, the child was immediately intubated and transported to the emergency room where they were resuscitation maneuvers for almost an hour. All in vain. The tragedy was now accomplished and the doctors could only surrender and declare his death. Investigations are underway on the matter to clarify why the heart of the just two-year-old girl suddenly and tragically stopped.

