World

The video report by Corriere della Sera correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi from Lyman in the Donbass

A Lyman nel Donbass, with the bombing in the distance, the only open class: the children go to school when the Russians aren’t bombing. The only internet connection available. The school hit by bullets. The video story of the Corriere correspondent
War in Ukraine, live updates

March 17, 2023 – Updated March 17, 2023, 09:41 am

