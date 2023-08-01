Weather sensitivity summer blues: why the rainy weather is so exhausting



When summer falls through, it can take a toll on your mood.

Summer sun Cactus?! It would be nice. At the moment the summer is falling into the water, it has gotten cold. That depresses many. Are we just pretending or does the lousy weather really have an impact on our bodies?

“All grey, all gray in grey. All cold, all cold, cold, cold” – this is how a song by the Berlin band Isolation Berlin begins. Actually no lines that are directly associated with summer. Actually. Unfortunately, they currently fit only too well with the weather that is – one might say – raging in some parts of Germany. If you like to be cozy and warm, you have to pull the wool sweater out of the closet when the temperature easily falls below 20 degrees. Midsummer is shrouded in thick clouds and literally falls into the water in many places. With every overcast day, the drooping corners of the mouth widen, the summer blues take hold. But why is it that the rainy weather brings us to our knees so moodily?

Even if so-called weather sensitivity was not taken seriously for a long time, more and more studies are now showing that certain weather conditions can have an impact on well-being – especially in the case of strong temperature fluctuations and weather changes. In a survey commissioned by the Federal Environment Agency, a research team found out that bad weather affects people’s health more than sunshine. Of around 1,600 respondents, a good 38 percent said they felt the weather had an effect on their health when it was cold or stormy. The sun made only about six percent of the survey participants complaints. Headaches, fatigue and sleep disorders were named as the most common weather-related complaints. The German Weather Service now even reports the bio-weather.

Weather chaos messes up hormones



Sunny, cloudy, sunny – the meteorological confusion is not just annoying, it can also mess up our hormonal balance. Key word: melatonin. This is the hormone that controls our sleep-wake cycle. If we have too little melatonin in the body, it can make it difficult for us to sleep. If too much of the hormone is produced, it can cause constant tiredness and make us just want to sleep. The hormone is mainly produced at night, in the dark. The more daylight there is, the more inhibited the melatonin production is usually. So if it’s not really light outside, the melatonin level remains high, the sleep rhythm and thus also the inner clock get confused. Tiredness, depressed mood and lack of drive can be a result. If the symptoms last for a longer period of time, depression can develop.

If symptoms of a depressive episode are repeated only at a certain time of the year, this is referred to as seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), explains the German Depression Aid. In most cases, it is the so-called winter depression, which usually sets in when the days in autumn become shorter and darker and more melatonin is produced. Less well known is summer depression, in which lower melatonin levels throw off mood. In addition to hormones, stress and general health can also influence weather sensitivity.

Weather can make you depressed



According to estimates, about 10 to 20 percent of the population are affected by a mild form of seasonal depression, according to the information portal of neurologists and psychiatrists on the Internet. Those affected by this mild variant find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning, are constantly tired and often have an increased appetite. The cravings then focus primarily on sweets. Another five percent, however, have a pronounced depressive episode. Symptoms include daytime sleepiness, exhaustion and lack of energy as well as anxiety. In such cases, a specialist should be consulted, who will then determine whether it is a seasonal or another form of depression. Studies indicate that younger people suffer more from seasonal depression, women are affected more often than men.

Going for a walk can provide some relief from the misery caused by bad weather. Even if the cloudy outside doesn’t exactly invite you to do so – UV light also penetrates through an overcast sky. It is recommended to spend at least one hour outdoors every day. Alternatively, appropriate therapy lamps with 2500 to 10,000 lux can be used.

