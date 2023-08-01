iPad Mini 7 coming in 2023? It could have an incredible spec sheet

Rumors on the seventh generation iPad Mini have been going on persistently for a year now: the first rumors about the device, in fact, emerged in mid-2022. Today, however, a well-known leaker explained that iPad Mini 7 will arrive in 2023 and will have a respectable technical sheet.

Specifically, it is the leaker who reports the information ShrimpAppleProwhich with a series of tweet unveiled lots of news on the launch colors of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but also focused on theupcoming launch of iPad Mini 7. According to theinsiderin fact, the tablet will arrive on the market during 2023, probably during the keynote September or Apple’s October one.

In recent weeks, the well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman had unveiled all the Apple launches of the end of 2023, which did not include, however, that of the new generation of iPad Mini. However, Gurman had explained that the device would be put up for sale in early 2024: therefore it seems that the launch window of iPad Mini 7 is all condensed in the semester between September 2023 and February-March 2024.

What ShrimpApplePro and Mark Gurman agree on, however, is that the new iPad Mini will have significantly improved technical specifications compared to those of its predecessor, the iPad Mini 6. In particular, it is possible that iPad Mini 7 will arrive with an M2 or A16 Bionic chip (the same as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, in short) and with a ProMotion screen with refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Furthermore, some leaks also point to one iPad Mini 7 camera reviewwith an improvement in both the selfie-camera that of the rear lenses of the device. Finally, among the possibilities that are not discarded by industry experts we finally have an improvement to the stereo audio sector of the tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

