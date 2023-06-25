SUMMER is now for real, the latest News for the months of July and August! » ILMETEO.it

Weather: SUMMER is now serious, the latest news for the months of July and August!

Seasonal projections for next SummerAfter an anomalous Winter, characterized almost entirely by temperatures that were anything but cold and by a prevailing drought, Spring was rather dynamic, cool and stormy.

With these premises, what summer should we expect? Will it really be the hottest ever?

Well, the seasonal forecasts just came out and the maps are nothing short of amazing.

Based on the latest updates, the Summer that has just begun will probably be characterized by temperatures well above the average between +1.5°C and +2°C for July in most of Europe, including Italy.

Analyzing the map below, the thermal anomaly on practically all of southern Europe immediately catches the eye, in particular on the Mediterranean basin probably due to greater interference from the infamous African anticyclone. Until 10-15 years ago, the milder high pressure of the Azores (of oceanic origin) dictated the law on the Old Continent. Lately, however, we have been witnessing an ever-increasing interference of air masses from North Africa, responsible for the strongest and most persistent heat waves also in our country. Temperatures above the climatic average between June and July (source: ECMWF) This is therefore a first concern for the beginning of summer (July), moreover in line with that of recent years, during which the problem of climate change is becoming increasingly evident and pressing, even in our country. Recent studies confirm that among the effects of the changing climate we also find an increase in the frequency of heat waves. The high humidity rates (sultriness) make the heat even more unbearable and the reason is entirely geographical: in fact, the hot air masses arriving from the African continent are enriched with humidity as they transit over our seas and this will affect the humidity levels, causing greater physical discomfort.

Among the effects of this changing climate (towards the heat) the risk of extreme weather events should not be underestimated. With the heat, the potential energy involved also increases and above all the thermal contrasts are particularly enhanced, creating a deadly mix for the development of impressive storm cells, even up to 10/15 km high. In fact, it happens that after a heat wave in the lower layers of the atmosphere, large quantities of humidity and heat stagnate. Subsequently, with the first fresh and unstable gust at high altitudes (usually downhill from Northern Europe), the convective motions (rising warm air) favor the genesis of violent thunderstorms, with a high risk of hailstorms and in some cases, luckily rarer, even tornadoes.

Finally, taking a look at the very long-term projections, it seems that we will have to deal with very high and above-average thermal values ​​also for the month of August.

We will talk about all this, however.

