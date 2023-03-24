news-txt”>

Daylight saving time arrives on March 26th. The hand moves forward one hour to enjoy an extra hour of light in the evening. The transition from this to the previous time system, solar time, can create annoyances if not real problems, linked to the increase in medical errors, car accidents, hospital admissions. This was underlined by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which expressed itself with a position paper as early as 2020 in favor of maintaining solar time all year round, according to experts ‘closer’ to circadian, sleep-wake rhythms of the organism.

The American specialists also give us advice to better manage the transition: the first is to sleep at least seven hours a night, before and after the time change. Then, it is necessary to gradually adjust the times of rest and that of awakening, moving them by 15-20 minutes earlier each night starting from a few nights before the time change. Other suggestions are to adjust the timing of daily routines that are “time markers” for the body, such as meals, and to go to bed at the usual time on the evening of the time change. Finally, it is recommended that you go outside to get some early morning sunlight the week after daylight saving time enters, as the bright light will help set your internal clock to the new time.