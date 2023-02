BRUXELLES – It is the frame of a diplomatic defeat. It encloses the blackest day since it has been at Palazzo Chigi. The internal circuit of the European Council captures the scene. Giorgia Meloni wrapped in her red jacket, motionless. She just two fingers pinching her lip nervously while her gaze aims upwards, to look for a saving elsewhere that doesn’t exist. The premier ignores Emmanuel Macronwho is laughing at a centimeter with Roberta Metzola. Too much r…