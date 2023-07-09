Home » Sun protection for children: why we have to protect them in particular
Health

Sun protection for children: why we have to protect them in particular

by admin
Sun protection for children: why we have to protect them in particular

by Constanze Loeffler

09.07.2023, 10:35

4 Min.

Even more important than for us adults is sun protection for children. Your skin is thinner and has little resistance to UV rays. With every sunburn, the risk of later skin cancer increases.

It’s easy to get sunburned: forgetting to put sunscreen on your calves, not lubricating after swimming, digging in the sand for a quarter of an hour without a sun shirt. A few minutes later the skin is red.

No wonder: children’s skin is extremely sensitive and much less protected from the sun’s rays. On the one hand, because it is thinner and less covered by corneocytes than in adults, where they slow down the penetration of UV rays. In addition, children’s skin contains less melanin. The pigment normally protects the skin by converting the light energy that hits it into heat energy. In this way, the UV radiation cannot damage the DNA of the skin cells. Children’s skin therefore needs particularly intensive sun protection.

Login here

See also  Your astronaut friend - the Republic

You may also like

How to Easily Drink 4 Liters of Water...

Transforming Primary Care: A Perspective from the Winner...

Drugs and sun exposure: when it’s better to...

Popular in summer: This is what happens in...

Madonna’s Close Call: Battling a Life-Threatening Infection

Juve does not disturb Lukaku: Big Rom cuts...

Dead Luis Suarez: Inter mourns its great director

Eating a Combination of Six Key Foods Reduces...

Harmful ingredients for humans and nature? Checking sunscreen...

15-Year-Old Yovana Medina Prepares to Travel to NASA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy