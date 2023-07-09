Sun protection for children: why we have to protect them in particular

by Constanze Loeffler

09.07.2023

4 Min.

Even more important than for us adults is sun protection for children. Your skin is thinner and has little resistance to UV rays. With every sunburn, the risk of later skin cancer increases.

It’s easy to get sunburned: forgetting to put sunscreen on your calves, not lubricating after swimming, digging in the sand for a quarter of an hour without a sun shirt. A few minutes later the skin is red.

No wonder: children’s skin is extremely sensitive and much less protected from the sun’s rays. On the one hand, because it is thinner and less covered by corneocytes than in adults, where they slow down the penetration of UV rays. In addition, children’s skin contains less melanin. The pigment normally protects the skin by converting the light energy that hits it into heat energy. In this way, the UV radiation cannot damage the DNA of the skin cells. Children’s skin therefore needs particularly intensive sun protection.

