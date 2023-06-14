Sun protection for the lips: why you should protect yourself

Summer is here. But it also means that you should protect yourself from dangerous UV radiation. The stern shows products for the lips.

Sun protection has long been a matter of course for our skin, but what about our lips? The stern shows why protection is just as important and how you can properly care for your lips.

While we love to relax in the sunshine during the summer, we tend to neglect protecting our lips from the harmful UV rays. Lip skin is thin and delicate, making it vulnerable to sun damage. But why is sun protection for the lips so important? And what steps should we take to protect our lips from painful sunburn and long-term damage?

Sun protection for the lips: you should pay attention to this



Lips do not produce melanin compared to the rest of our skin, which not only makes them more sensitive to sunlight, but also prevents them from tanning. The thinner lip skin offers less protection from UV rays, which can lead to burns and premature skin aging. Left untreated, sunburn on the lips can not only be painful, but can also lead to scaly skin, cracking, and even blistering.

The solution lies in using a suitable lip balm with sun protection factor (SPF). A lip balm with an SPF of 15 or higher offers effective protection against UV rays and thus prevents sunburn. When choosing a lip balm, it’s important to look for ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they provide broad spectrum UV protection. The balm should also contain moisturizers such as shea butter or jojoba oil to protect the lips from drying out. An example is the lip balm from sebamed.

Vegetable oils such as jojoba oil and rice oil have proven to be effective care for cracked, chapped skin on the lips. They give the lips delicate suppleness and effectively regenerate them. An additional advantage is the high content of vitamin E, which promotes regeneration and is contained in the product.

One of many other providers is Neutrogena. The lip care Classic LSF 20 offers fast and long-lasting care for dry and chapped lips. It provides the lips with intensive moisture and makes them soft and supple again. This lip care soothes stressed lips and noticeably relieves discomfort or feelings of tension. It helps to regenerate the lips and protects them from other environmental influences.

The intensive lip care Blistex Ultra LSF50+ offers a particularly high sun protection factor and is therefore ideal for protecting the delicate lip skin from harmful UV rays. This lip care provides long-lasting moisture and provides the lips with intensive care. It helps to keep the lips from drying out.

This helps alongside creams and sticks



In addition to using lip balm, other precautions should also be taken. For example, wear a hat or cap to protect your lips from direct sunlight. Also avoid licking your lips as the saliva can dry out your lips further. Drink enough water to keep the skin hydrated.

In the heat of summer, we shouldn’t forget that our lips need as much protection from the sun as the rest of our body. With a lip balm with sufficient SPF and a few simple precautions, we can protect our lips from sun damage. Remember to protect your lips and keep your skin healthy and glowing – from head to toe.

