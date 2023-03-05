Three races in one, someone wrote, even if the order of arrival is only one. In the second Super G Of Kvitfjellthird race in a row on the “Olympiabakken”, the great protagonist is … the weather. Wind and above all a thick snow peep out several times during the competition, penalizing some athletes and favoring others in moments of respite and better visibility. The resulting result is a historic and unpredictable Austrian hat-trick, signed by Nina Ortlieb (bib 31), Stephanie Venier (29) e Franziska Gritsch (26). The three representatives of the Wunderteam were lucky, but also good at taking advantage of it. The most disappointed is definitely Sofia Goggiawhich fell with the 16 under much more complex conditions (defined as “criminals” by the people of Bergamo) had enchanted and scored a time that seemed to be worth his 23rd success in the World Cup and the first of the season in this specialty. The fourth place finish, for her, is decidedly bitter.

WORLD CUP CALENDAR | THE GENERAL FEMALE RANKING

Goggia defies the weather and comes close to the podium: relive his race

Kvitfjell Relive the LIVE! Super G bis, Goggia fourth behind the Austrians 3 HOURS AGO

The top 10 of the Super G

1. N. ORTLIEB (AUT) 1:29.25 2. St. Venier (AUT) +0.12 3.F. GREEK (AUT) +0.38 4. S. GOGGIA (ITA) +0.69 5. E. AICHER (GER) +0.75 6. J. FLURY (SUI) +0.88 7. M. SHIFFRIN (USA) +0.98 8. W. HOLDENER (SUI) +1.06 9. K. WEIDLE (GER) +1.07 10. S.JENAL (SUI) +1.08

Several surprises also in the rest of the top 10. Fifth place for the German Emma Aichereighth for Wendy Holdenertenth for Switzerland Stephanie Jenal. The best Swiss is the downhill world champion Jasmine Flury, aided by bib number 1 when the weather situation was still to get worse. Seventh Mikaela Shiffrinthe athlete got off at perhaps the worst moment ever. Elena Curtoni she finished 12th (+1.14, also in the storm), but she could crack a half smile given that all the opponents for the specialty Cup of which she remains the leader end up behind her: Cornelia Hütter and 14th (+1.17), Ragnhild Mowinckel 15ª (+1.20), Lara Gut-Behrami 20th (+1.50) and Federico Brignone 21st (+1.54). These five are enclosed in 44 points and will play for the trophy at the finals in Soldeu. Points too Nicol Delago (26th) and Robert Melesi (27th). Regrets for Laura Pirovano, descended in the window of the Austrians and in the green light in the first two intermediates, to then make a mistake and exit the track. It didn’t go Nadia Delago. The Women’s World Cup now moves to Åre for a giant slalom and a slalom.

Austrian hat-trick! Ortlieb bares Goggia from the podium, relive the race

Relive Kvitfjell’s Super G in streaming

Kvitfjell Goggia jokes: “I’ll gladly take this cup” A DAY AGO