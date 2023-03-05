Xinhua News Agency, CCTV and all party media made a concerted effort on March 2: According to the relevant regulations of the Party Central Committee, members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, secretaries of the Secretariat, members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, members of the Party Leadership Group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate The secretary of the party group reports in writing to the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping every year.

What is the difference between this new party and government debriefing regulation? What does its change mean? Jiang Feng, a current commentator from the media, shared his interpretation, analysis and comments.

New regulations on party and government debriefing – the first step in monopolizing power

Xi Jinping finally couldn’t hide his desire to become an emperor, and his actions began in full swing. Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 2: According to the relevant regulations of the Party Central Committee, members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, secretaries of the Secretariat, members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, members of the Party Leadership Group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Party Secretary of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate report to the Party Central Committee and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate every year. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s written report. At the same time, this news created a great momentum of public opinion on CCTV and all party media.

On March 2, the party media promoted the new regulations of the CCP’s party and government reports (screenshot of the video)

How is this different from the past? What does this change mean?

Before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, only the party groups of the five major state organs including the State Council were required to report their work to the Standing Committee of the Politburo, not individuals. Since the seven members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo are in charge of a share, they discuss and make decisions together on major issues. This is the “democratic centralism within the party” and “collective responsibility” emphasized in the Deng Xiaoping era.

After the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the first meeting of the new Politburo in 2017, a new regulation was changed and passed, requiring all members of the Politburo to report to the Party Central Committee and Xi Jinping every year. There is clever juggling of vocabulary here, and outsiders can see: Oh, reporting to the Party Central Committee and Xi Jinping is still the original collective leadership. Not at all. What is the concept of “Party Central Committee”? The working regulations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China are very clear: every member of the Central Committee and the Political Bureau of the Central Committee must remember that he is a member of the highest leadership of the Communist Party of China. Doesn’t the Politburo member reporting to the Party Central Committee mean that the Party Central Committee reports to the Party Central Committee? Swapping! In fact, it can only be a personal report to Xi Jinping.

This can be seen as Xi Jinping’s first step in monopolizing power, which has broken the CCP’s “collective responsibility system” and turned it into Xi Jinping’s personal responsibility system. With this one change, Xi Jinping can no longer be counted as a member of the Politburo in essence, but a leader above the Politburo. Therefore, after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the briefing of the first Politburo meeting has given Xi Jinping the title of “a well-deserved party leader supported by the whole party and loved by the people.” At this time, it is at most a laurel crown, not a crown. It can only be said that the King of the Mountain is sitting in the first place. Although he still drinks and eats meat together, he alone can decide who can no longer eat meat. , Drinking may be okay, Huangquan Road sees off the wine.

Everyone says that what Xi Jinping does is unfinished, but on the way to gain ultimate power step by step, he is steady and steady, step by step.

The party media is vague about the basis. In a subtle design, Xi has become the king of a country

This time, Xinhua News Agency and CCTV both mentioned “according to the relevant regulations of the Party Central Committee”, why didn’t they clearly state this regulation? In fact, it refers to the “Several Regulations on Strengthening and Maintaining the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the Party Central Committee” that was deliberated and passed at the first Politburo meeting after the 19th National Congress.

The first Politburo meeting after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reviewed and approved “Several Provisions on Strengthening and Maintaining the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the Party Central Committee” (screenshot of the video)

Why not say it openly? There are indeed unspeakable secrets. Because this regulation only requires all members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to report to Xi Jinping, but does not require the party groups of the five major state organs, let alone the party secretaries to personally report to Xi Jinping.

The details of this change are a complete exposure of Xi Jinping’s personal ambition to become emperor. Why do you say that?

Everyone has criticized the CCP’s one-party dictatorship, but the CCP has always grasped the dignity of a so-called modern national system. Among the five major institutions, the National People’s Congress is the highest power organ in the country, and the State Council is the executive body of the highest power organ. Ministries and commissions implement the minister-director responsibility system, as well as the Supreme Law, the Supreme Procuratorate, and the CPPCC. These are the superstructure of a country. If members of the Politburo all report to Xi Jinping, it is a matter within the party, and it is only a manifestation of their personal supreme power within the party; if the five major power agencies of the country all report to Xi Jinping, what does it mean? Xi Jinping is the king of a country. This is not enough. If the party group reports to the Party Central Committee in the name of the party, it is called obeying the leadership; but now the secretary of the party group is required to personally report to Xi Jinping, which is called surrender. In all the subtle designs, Xi Jinping has become the emperor of so-called modern China in the 21st century.

Finally understand what is “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, and what is “rejuvenation”? That is, the restoration first, and then Longxing, which made the wonderful life of Emperor Xi, but the people of this country, “I’m sorry, we are the last generation.”

Xi Jinping’s retrogression did not mean returning to the road of Yan’an and the orthodox Communist Party, as he said, “not forgetting the original intention.” In fact, his speed of reversing was too fast.

Analyzing the “Democratic Centralism” of the Communist Party and the Formation of the Communist Emperor’s Deformed Son

Most of the Marxist political parties emphasize the so-called inner-party democracy. The Russian Communist Party led by Lenin wanted to establish a country in Russia in which Marx said that “the people are the masters of the country”. It used violent revolution, iron discipline, and strict armed organization. All must obey a unified will. However, Luxemburg, a German Marxist, first proposed to Lenin: If there is no democracy within the party, how can it build a democratic country? Lenin touched his protruding forehead with his smart head and no hair, and replied: We are “democratic centralism.” It means that we are not just centralized, but centralized on the basis of democracy.

So the CCP’s “democratic centralism” came from Lenin, but Mao Zedong’s fake democracy was really dictatorship; Deng Xiaoping was different, he did not take online political courses like Mao Zedong, he went directly to Soviet Russia to study. Deng Xiaoping came to Moscow from France in 1926 as a class transfer student, in the same class as Chiang Ching-kuo. At that time, his name was Deng Xixian, and he also had the Russian name “Ivan Shekivich”. “Reform and opening up”, the coexistence of various economic forms, “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is learned from Lenin, Lenin at that time in order to save the Soviet Union’s economy to implement the new economic policy, is to allow capitalist private factories and market economy.

The second trick to learn from Lenin is to distinguish it from Mao Zedong’s fake democracy and true dictatorship of democratic centralism. At the time of Lenin, the color of collective leadership was very strong, and many major issues were discussed, and the controversial ones were not forced. This is the basic organizational principle of state institutions laid down in the 1982 Constitution of 1982 by Deng Xiaoping, which is democratic centralism.

However, democratic centralism contradicts the nature of the communist party’s individual will that must absolutely obey the will of the whole. In the Soviet Union under Stalin’s period, democracy within the CPSU completely disappeared. They must be captured, shot, and exiled. The CCP also took the path of Stalin. After the “Cultural Revolution”, Deng Xiaoping actually had no other tricks. Economically, he implemented the new economic policy of Soviet Russia and introduced capitalism; politically? If you really want to reform, if you want to serve the country and the nation, you can only abandon the CCP. So Deng Xiaoping hoped that politics could go back to the practice of the so-called “democratic centralism” in the Lenin era. In fact, that is not a real democratic system, but the top of the pyramid disappears, and no one should be the last stone. Deng Xiaoping said: “If democratic centralism is not implemented well, the party can change, the country can change, and socialism can change.”

Therefore, the architects of Xi Jinping’s path to power are well aware that the fate of the Communist Party was determined as early as the Lenin era, just as Germany’s Luxemburg said: there is no democracy within the party, how can a democratic country be established. Deng Xiaoping’s “democratic centralism” has also proved to be a failure in the former Soviet Union, with no way out.

Recently, Shinzo Abe’s autobiography came out, which recorded his conversation with Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping said that if he was born in the United States, he would not join the Communist Party.

Xi Jinping mentioned in Shinzo Abe’s autobiography (video screenshot)

It is very clear that Xi Jinping also knows that the Communist Party does not represent the hope of mankind, and he is unwilling to take the path of “democratic centralism” that has no way out, but he is also worried about the liquidation of history, and his desire for personal power makes him unwilling to give up the Communist Party of China so that he can realize his desire to reach the top In this way, the deformed child of a communist emperor gradually took shape. But even if he becomes the emperor, can he live forever or be healthy forever?

The United States makes a big move——Congress pushes the “2023 Taiwan Conflict Containment of CCP Act”

On February 28, the U.S. Congress introduced the “Taiwan Conflict Containment of the CCP Act of 2023”, which turned the containment measures directly involved in the Taiwan Strait issue into a legal document:

The purpose of the bill is very clear. In order to prevent the CCP’s aggression against Taiwan, the Minister of Finance is required to issue a report on financial institutions and accounts related to senior CCP officials, restricting the provision of financial services and other services to these CCP officials involved in Taiwan and their immediate family members. Intended business entity.

The U.S. Congress introduced the “Taiwan Conflict Containment of China Act of 2023″ on February 28 (video screenshot)

In the detailed rules of the bill, these officials and natural persons are defined. The first category is members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee; the second category is members of the Central Committee who directly operate or indirectly influence Taiwan affairs.

So it is particularly funny that on almost the same day, Xi Jinping asked members of the Party Central Committee to report to him personally; the U.S. Congress made a list of sanctions against the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Another detail is also very interesting, that is, the bill specifically lists the exemption conditions, that is, the overseas assets of a certain party central leader can not be listed for publication or sanctioned, the condition is: the CCP Central leaders are willing to provide significant cooperation to the United States for important national security purposes related to China. It seems that the United States has also learned the trick of mobilizing the masses to fight against the masses. The difference is to mobilize the Party Central Committee to fight against the Party Central Committee. This thing is really interesting!

It has always been this revelation, that revelation, that the CCP’s overseas assets are 10 trillion US dollars. This time, it is time for the U.S. Treasury Department to disclose the secrets of these powerful groups’ overseas assets in the name of the government. Hasn’t the CCP always refused to disclose personal assets, and even arrested Chinese people who requested the disclosure of personal assets of CCP cadres? Picking quarrels and provoking trouble” is a crime.

Why does the CCP use a crime to suppress the disclosure of official property? It shows that this tactic is indeed a slap in the face, no matter whether it is a high-ranking CCP official or an expert, don’t they all scold the U.S. emperor and then desperately search for those hundred-dollar bills worth only 17 cents? I watched a short video recently. Even Guo Lanying, the original singer of “When a friend comes, there is good wine, and if the jackal comes, there is a shotgun to greet him”, is also living with the “jackal” in the United States.

As soon as the bill of the U.S. Congress comes out, how many people are willing to throw away their coffin money for the emperor’s dream? The “great cause of reunification of the motherland” is more important than their own cash drawer. I think they can figure it out.

