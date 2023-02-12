RARE “ANIMALS”. – A big and fat car is said to be a “beast”. Of a fast and rough driving woman who is a “beast”. The parallelism between the world of engines and the animal world has distant origins and has given rise to a lexicon rich in metaphors that are very effective in describing the car character. Based on this assumption, just like animals, cars can also be classified into species. Some of them, such as high-performance compact sedans (find out Who) are rarer today than in the past. Others, seriously threatened by the now unstoppable advance of SUVs and crossovers, are even at risk of almost completely disappearing. This is the case of minivans (category born in 1984) and station wagon.

THE FANTASTIC TEN – Among the “stations”, in particular, the sportier ones have become a rarity within the rarity. The era of “family size” racing cars such as the Volvo 850 T5-R estate car and the Alfa Romeo 156 Sportwagon GTA – a vestige of a time when, paying a little more than the normal models, you sat behind the wheel of a station wagon capable of keeping up with a Porsche – it has long since ended. And fewer and fewer manufacturers are offering one “Testosterone” variant. Something like that, however, can still be found in Italian price lists. Those that we have included in our photo gallery strenuously defend their category of belonging, almost decimated by a mobility in which the ecological car cherished by the “green” ideology collides in an ever more strident way with a new generation of ever larger cars , large, heavy and within the reach of a few.