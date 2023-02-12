After the hysteria of Blanco, who was to be expelled and sentenced to pay damages…

Sanremo was once the showcase of Italian songs. Which, good or bad, traditional or attempts to explore new ways, they could like it or not, but it was a popular festival (hence Festival) of the Italian song or a national song festival, in which time was dedicated, in the three evenings, exclusively to the performance of songs.

The flying around the world of Mr Volare, Domenico Modugno (in the USA, in a taxi, the taxi driver who transported it, without recognizing it, listened to the radio and hummed Vooo…lare) began to make the festival known to the world.

From the extravagance of Gino Bramieri, in ’62, who showed up at the Ariston on horseback to sing the unlistenable “Lui va a Cavallo”, was a crescendo in enlarging the spaces occupied, in the Italian Song Festival, by characters and themes that have nothing to do with the song and the world of music. This year it seems to me that they offended George Parisi and the vitostars not inviting them. I have stopped following the festival for years. But some news about the casino and megalomaniac management Amadeus the whole press is invaded and you happen to read some news. Never before has the network been full of judgments from commentators disgusted by the Festival, which has now become the Sanscemo Festival.

After the hysteria of Blanco (had he done a few doses? He made that mess… “for fun, because music is fun” his words) that was to be expelled and sentenced to pay the damages, some wondered if it was possible to go even lower. You can, you can. For visibility, when you don’t have artistic numbers, to get noticed, you can! For example, spilling a bin … of that thing on stage, perhaps singing the French hit La mer … da-da-da-da. A few healthy bombs for the anarchist cause, etc…

