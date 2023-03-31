Six more months to get 110% on the work on the villas, discount on the invoice and transfer of credit still possible for those who have to install a boiler or new fixtures, offsetting stranded credits with government bonds.

These are some of the innovations introduced by Parliament to the Superbonus decree which, from 17 February, blocked the discount and transfer mechanisms for all building subsidies, leaving however some space for the modifications on which the confidence in the Chamber was voted.

ANSA Agency All the news of the text ready for trust in the Chamber (ANSA)

Here are the most important news.

* STOP THE DISCOUNT IN THE INVOICE AND THE TRANSFERS: the watershed date remains February 17 as planned: since the entry into force of the decree, operations that have allowed the work to be carried out without taking a euro out of your pocket are prohibited. Indeed, the transfers have in fact guaranteed the bonuses an indisputable success but have also increased the costs for the State and proliferated fraud.

* THE EXCEPTIONS, FROM SISMABONUS TO POPULAR HOUSES: Once the norm has been made, exceptions have arrived. First of all, the bonuses for the removal of architectural barriers will be excluded from the stop on sales, as well as those on buildings damaged by the floods in the Marche region and by earthquakes. Exception also for Iacp, non-profit organizations and housing cooperatives. The stop will not even affect urban redevelopment works.

* SOLUTION ALSO FOR WINDOWS AND BOILERS: The Chamber has also decided to intervene on the front of the so-called free building: in the event that work has not yet been started by 16 February, it will be enough to have paid the down payment to still obtain the right to discount and transfer . In the absence of a down payment, the existence of a binding agreement must be proven with the substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety. False declaration implies criminal liability.

* SAVE THE CESSIONS 2022 – Last year’s expenses may still be transferred beyond the current deadline of 31 March against a fine of 250 euros. In fact, the Chamber has been recognized as having the possibility of making the communication in the event that the transfer contract has not yet been concluded. The remission in bonis valid until 30 November will apply.

* MORE TIME FOR THE VILLAS: construction sites in single-family buildings will be ‘safe’ for a while longer. Bypassing the current deadline of 31 March, the maximum deduction of 110% will still be due for expenses incurred up to 30 September 2023. But only by respecting the basic condition: having carried out at least 30% of the total work by 30 September 2022 .

* DEDUCTIONS IN 10 YEARS: Archived discounts and transfers, here comes an extra chance for low incomes with low tax capacity. For expenses incurred from 1 January to 31 December 2022, taxpayers will be able to opt for the division of the deduction into 10 annual installments starting from the 2023 tax period.

* FOR CHANCE BTP BANKS: The solution to the problem of non-performing loans is largely left to private individuals. A financial vehicle will be created for the sale and the banks will use the tax spaces still available. Those who have exhausted them to dispose of up to 10% of the credits discounted annually will be able to resort to compensation with Treasury bills, with issues starting from 2028.

* SEVERAL LIABILITY IS RELEASED: Transfers between banks, insurance companies and qualified subjects become easier thanks to an enlargement of the links. To be excluded from joint liability for all assignees (not just professional account holders) it will be sufficient to obtain from the bank a certificate of possession of credit verification documents.