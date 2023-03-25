Winning Superenalotto draw of a monstrous figure: 73.89 million euros. The winning lineup is 4, 15, 26, 27, 72, 82. Jolly number 89. Superstar: 12. The jackpot was won by a player who placed a two euro bet online. This is the second 6 won in 2023, after the record one of 371.1 million euros achieved on 16 February, after an absence of almost two years. On that occasion, the winner was a system of 90 coupons for a total of around 4 million for each winner.

Sixteen ‘5’ points worth 17,688.66 euros were also hit. The estimated jackpot for the next competition available for the ‘6’ points is 8.1 million euros.