Superfood Manuka Honey: The doctor from the honey pot

Manuka Doctor honey is harvested and packaged in New Zealand, traceable from hive to home and certified by the New Zealand government

Manuka Doctor – Purest honey quality from New Zealand

Manuka Doctor, the world‘s largest independent Manuka honey brand from New Zealand, is now permanently available online in Germany. Awarded with four quality labels and proven origin of every single Manuka pot, Manuka Doctor meets the highest standard for the superfood from Down Under.

At Manuka Doctor, 60 million bees produce the golden delicacy for all wellness needs from the flower nectar of wild-growing Manuka bushes (South Sea myrtle, bot. Leptospermum scoparium) that thrive in New Zealand. The uniquely delicious taste makes honey the perfect addition to hot drinks or smoothies. It can also be enjoyed on bread, in porridge, on muesli and in yoghurt or simply straight from the spoon.

Manuka honey: Maori medicine

Manuka honey is considered a superfood. Why? The special feature of this natural Maori medicine is its antibiotic properties due to the significantly higher content of the natural substance methylglyoxal (MGO). Conventional honeys often only have an MGO value of 20 milligrams per kilogram. Manuka Doctor Manuka honeys start at 100 milligrams MGO and go up to 1000 milligrams MGO per kilogram.

The health and wellness benefits of this rare New Zealand honey have been scientifically proven. Among other things, MGO helps against staphylococci, the most common cause of wound infections, and against coliform bacteria, the cause of intestinal problems. Manuka honey helps with the first symptoms of infectious diseases (e.g. summer and winter flu) as methylglyoxal also has an immune-supportive effect in the throat and throat area – the higher the MGO content in a Manuka honey, the stronger these properties (Source: National Institute for Health and Care, London).

The products with a very high MGO content (640, 840 and 1000) are particularly suitable for the targeted use of health complaints. For orientation: honey with an MGO value of 100 is suitable as a healthy sweetener and the MGO values ​​340 to 540 as a daily wellness boost. The health-boosting superfood is popular with celebrities and doctors alike. For athletes, it even offers a triple benefit: energy, support and muscle repair.

From the beehive to your home: shopping like at the beekeeper’s

With the largest selection of high-quality Manuka honey products, Manuka Doctor promises shopping like at the beekeeper: Each honey pot has a batch number and can be traced back directly to the beehive in “Manuka land”. Each batch must meet a number of New Zealand government scientific guidelines and pass a DNA test to prove it is authentic New Zealand Manuka Honey. In New Zealand this is called the MPI (Ministry of Primary Industries) standard.

Matthew Pringle, owner of Manuka Doctor: “We do without a complex supply chain – for the sake of price and the environment. Because there is no intermediate trade, Manuka Doctor can offer its high-quality products at comparatively low prices (from around 13 euros) in direct sales.”

After certified quality control in the packaging station in Hamilton (North Island), the Manuka Doctor products are shipped directly to Bremen, from where the orders placed in the online shop are delivered in just one to two days after dispatch.

Manuka Doctor packs its honeys in containers made of black plastic (PET), which preserves the aroma, is particularly good at protecting against light and is completely free of BPA (bisphenol A). An important advantage for transporting the sealed pots to Germany: they are light, unbreakable and have a better environmental balance than glass.

Alexandros Kiriakidis, Manuka Doctor General Manager in Germany: “Our honey has a firmer consistency than usual table honey, is darker, creamier and is characterized by its natural sweetness with a slightly woody taste. Among other things, its great taste is highlighted in over 50,000 positive customer reviews.”

Manuka Doctor is the largest independent Manuka honey brand in the world. The family-owned company is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. The origins of the company can be traced back to 1909. In the country’s unique, green mountains, Manuka Doctor owns and operates over 6,000 beehives on several thousand hectares of land, from which a team of over 20 beekeepers extract high-quality Manuka honey. Manuka Doctor products are sold in Germany exclusively through their own online shop at manukadoctor.de.

