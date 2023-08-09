War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosion in plant near Moscow: over 50 injured. LIVE

Dozens of people were injured this morning following an explosion at an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiev Posad, about 71 km northeast of Moscow: emergency service officials said the explosion it was caused by a drone, but by a “human factor”. Russian air defense systems have shot down two drones heading towards Moscow. This was announced by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin quoted by Tass. “Two drones attempted to fly over the city,” he wrote on Telegram. “Both were shot down by air defense systems, one in the Domodedovo area and another near the Minskoe highway. No injuries were reported.”

The number of victims of the double Russian attack in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region rises to nine. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vladimir Putin kept his threats and signed, with his own hand, a decree suspending part of the tax agreements, in particular the treaties on double taxation, with all those countries that Moscow considers ‘hostile’, including Italy.

