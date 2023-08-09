Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosion in plant near Moscow: over 50 injured. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosion in plant near Moscow: over 50 injured. LIVE

by admin

Dozens of people were injured this morning following an explosion at an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiev Posad, about 71 km northeast of Moscow: emergency service officials said the explosion it was caused by a drone, but by a “human factor”. Russian air defense systems have shot down two drones heading towards Moscow. This was announced by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin quoted by Tass. “Two drones attempted to fly over the city,” he wrote on Telegram. “Both were shot down by air defense systems, one in the Domodedovo area and another near the Minskoe highway. No injuries were reported.”

The number of victims of the double Russian attack in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region rises to nine. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vladimir Putin kept his threats and signed, with his own hand, a decree suspending part of the tax agreements, in particular the treaties on double taxation, with all those countries that Moscow considers ‘hostile’, including Italy.

Insights:

· Russia, the march of the rebels without firing a shot. What happened

· Exploded dam in Ukraine: the event and its consequences. Interactive maps

· Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

· Why Moscow invaded Ukraine, from historical reasons to tensions with NATO

· Zelensky’s story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

To receive Sky TG24 news:

The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

· Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

Audio news with news headlines (click here)

You may also like

German Bundestag – Small inquiry addresses the consequences...

From Italian research a new tool in the...

E-prescription, e-patient file: Lauterbach is now catching up

Covid: WHO ‘the risk to public health remains...

6 Precious Natural Remedies to Strengthen and Stimulate...

E-prescriptions should become mandatory: What will change for...

The unexpected benefits of foot massage: from sleep...

CE MARKING OF NERIVIO® EXPANDS INDICATION TO PREVENTIVE...

COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health, Abruzzo Region + others

New Italian Study: EG.5 Variant of COVID-19 Revealed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy