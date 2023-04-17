Home » Supply Strengthening Act in the Bundestag
Health

Supply Strengthening Act in the Bundestag

The draft law aims to ensure that patients can continue to receive high-quality care that is easily accessible.

Parliamentary State Secretary Annette Widmann-Mauz in the Bundestag debate: “And if it’s not just a PR stunt that doctors ‘like to work for their lives’, then that also means that they work where we live. The health insurers “Doctors are obliged to provide good medical care. This also includes doctor appointments in a reasonable time. The Care Strengthening Act strengthens patients’ rights through faster specialist appointments and creates incentives for doctors to set up offices in rural areas.”

