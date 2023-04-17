The bull fiasco – the big stock market betting balance sheet 2022

Episode 241

The stock market year 2022 was one to forget. Stocks lost double digits, but there was nothing to be gained from bonds, real estate or cryptocurrencies either. Deffner and Zschäpitz take stock of their 28 bets and reveal their lessons from the historic year.

Other topics:

First negative year since 2009 – is the real estate bubble bursting and who predicted the turnaround?

Tesla, Meta, Coinbase, Jumia, Delivery Hero – who was right with their forecasts?

Bitcoin & Co. after the FTX bankruptcy – is the crypto bull over?

Strongest interest rate increases in 40 years – who had a better sense of central bank policy?

Value stocks or growth stocks – which stocks won the race and who predicted it correctly?

Viele große Themen werden uns auch im neuen Jahr begleiten und wie gewohnt im Podcast leidenschaftlich diskutiert. Das gesamte Team von Deffner & Zschäpitz wünscht schöne Weihnachten und einen gesunden Rutsch ins neue Jahr. Am 27.12.2022 gibt es einen Mitschnitt der Weihnachtsfeier mit den Börsenideen der Gäste. Die nächste reguläre Folge mit 23 Ideen für das Jahr 2023 gibt es am Dienstag, den 03.01.2022.

