A stone fell on a woman’s head in a cave | Info

An incredible rescue operation is currently taking place from a cave in Slovenia.

A group of six speleologists from the Rakek Cave Society explored the newly discovered Vranjedol Cave near the village of Dolenje in Slovenia on Saturday. At a depth of about 100 meters in a steep cave full of straits, A 33-year-old Slovenian caver had a large stone fall on her head and broke her helmet. Immediately afterwards, she collapsed and lost consciousness, reports 24ure.

One of her colleagues managed to get out of the cave to call the rescuers for help, while the other colleagues stayed with the injured speleologist. The injured woman is unconscious all the time and has a severe head injury, but she is stable and under medical supervision and responds to painful stimuli. He is breathing normally with an oxygen mask.

Immediately after the report, a large-scale rescue operation was launched in which 65 speleologists, rescuers, firefighters, civil protection and scouts participated. Experts claim that the cave is extremely demanding and that it is full of narrow passages that must be processed with explosives in order to reach the victim. Mud and unstable rocks create a big problem for the rescuers, also, the cave is unexplored and the rescuers follow the sketch of the cave passages.

“There is a long way to go. We all hope that our extreme efforts will be rewarded with a happy ending. It is one of the most demanding rescue operations in recent years,” wrote the European Cave Rescue Association.

On Sunday morning, a new team arrived at the accident site to replace the rescuers who had been trying to reach the caver all night. The head of the intervention, Luka Zalokar, explained that the blasting lasted several hours. They had to be very careful not to endanger the rescuers.

They widened the strait by blasting, and when the terrain is ready, the doctors will give permission for the rescuers to try to pull the injured woman out of the cave. A warm tent has been set up in the cave to prevent hypothermia, and in case they do not manage to get the speleologist out for a long time, they plan to set up an improvised small operating room.

