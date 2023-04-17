Moyes praised Souček et al.! We showed great character against Arsenal, beamed the West Ham coach

They helped each other in the fight for salvation and at the same time made Arsenal’s journey to their first title in 19 years properly complicated. After a two-goal shower at the start of Sunday’s English league match, West Ham’s footballers rose to an excellent performance, thanks to two goals they managed to beat the Premier League leaders by two points (2:2). The Gunners have a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, but the Citizens have a game in hand, and they also have Arsenal at home on April 26.

