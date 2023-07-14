Surgery to lose weight, side effects and suspicious signs

It’s called bariatric surgery and it’s increasingly popular, because it allows you to lose weight, even consistently. As he had Lisa Marie Presleythe daughter of Elvis Presley disappeared on 12 January after being rushed to hospital. Now it has been discovered that that death was inextricably linked to the weight reduction surgery that the rock star’s daughter underwent years ago: according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death of the singer occurred due to complications related to an obstruction of the small intestine.

