Surprise: the best oil for frying is not seed oil, which it is

Surprising study as to which oil is best for frying. The data that has emerged could push us to change our cooking habits.

Best oil for frying, one would expect that of seeds ahead of all the others and instead it is not so. This was reported by an in-depth market survey specially drawn up to clarify the quality of this type of condiment.

A pan with oil poured into it (Canva – recipesprint.it)

Which in Italy is widely used and is indispensable in many recipes. Appetizers, side dishes, first and second courses and even many desserts need their best oil for frying.

And this choice also affects health quite closely. It is quite common to believe that the seed oil is the lightest of all the existing varieties. For this reason there is a certain propensity to choose it.

Ma la American Chemical Societyan important US body active in monitoring the wholesomeness of all existing food products, reports much more in its specialized magazine, the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Better oil for frying, study shows results

And of this information that this body provides us, we would do well to take it into account. A direct comparison compared the oils of:

olive; soy; corn; sunflower. Oil put in a pan (Canva – recipesprint.it)

All of them have been tested in precise situations of use, for example during the frying phase temperature between 160° and 180° and also about ten times reuse of each one. Something that should never be done in the kitchen but which was useful for the purposes of this study.

And in the end it came out, from the American Chemical Society, that there is a type of oil that maintains its nutritional characteristics practically identical despite multiple session cycles in which it is subjected to high temperatures.

This is olive oil, by far the most performing, stable and safe, which also proved to undergo much less natural deterioration. Instead, the other varieties of oil, heated already after a second time, can more easily show a tendency to give shape to the appearance of potentially dangerous substances.

The smoke point of olive oil is a big plus

And about the worst oil for frying, the least suitable possible choice is represented by that of sunflower seeds. Returning to olive oil, one of its enormous advantages is that it has a smoke point located at more or less 240°.

A fry in progress (Canva – recipesprint.it)

Value which is practically double compared to other types of cooking oil and which allows you to have an important distance from the appearance especially acrylamide.

A carcinogen which shows itself precisely when the smoke point of the oil is exceeded during cooking or frying, and which in other cases starts at 120°.

