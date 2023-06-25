Julian Sands, human remains found in the mountains where the actor disappeared

Human remains have been found in a mountainous area of ​​southern California, the same where the British actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. The body was found by hikers yesterday, Saturday, around 10 in the morning, in a desert area near Mount Baldy and was transported to the prosecutor’s office where identification will be carried out in the coming days. Sands, a 65-year-old avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing on January 13.

The searches for the actor, who had hiked in the San Gabriel Mountains, were mainly concentrated in the Mount Baldy area because investigators had traced signals from his cell phone in the area. But the searches were never successful, also because the region was hit by bad weather and severe storms throughout the winter. Even now some research areas remain inaccessible and in prohibitive conditions, covered by ice.

On Friday, the family released the first statement following the actor’s passing: “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with glowing memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an artist.” original and collaborative. Sands was best known for his extraordinary performance as George Emerson, the young protagonist of “A Room with a View.” Married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, the couple have three grown children.

