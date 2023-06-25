Draymond Green: I’ve hated Chris Paul for the last decade, but then I spoke to LeBron…

Draymond Green comments on Twitter on the trade that will bring Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin and Ryan Rollins.

Green will become a Free Agent, but reading this Tweet he seems quite sure of his stay at the Warriors…

I really hated Chris Paul for most of the past decade. But Bron called me last night. He talked to me for damn near three hours about how good of a friend Chris is. If big bro cool with CP3, I’m cool with him too @KingJames 🤣 — Draymond Green @Money23Green fan (@Money23Greem) June 25, 2023

