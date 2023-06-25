Home » Draymond Green: I’ve hated Chris Paul for the last decade, but then I spoke to LeBron…
Draymond Green: I've hated Chris Paul for the last decade, but then I spoke to LeBron…

Draymond Green: I’ve hated Chris Paul for the last decade, but then I spoke to LeBron…

Draymond Green comments on Twitter on the trade that will bring Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin and Ryan Rollins.

“I’ve really hated Chris Paul for most of the last decade, but LeBron called me last night and talked to me for three hours to explain what a good friend Chris is. And if my Big Bro is in tune with CP3, then so am I…”.

Green will become a Free Agent, but reading this Tweet he seems quite sure of his stay at the Warriors…

