Skipping breakfast is a very serious mistake, but it is also important to know which foods to bring to the table for the first meal of the day. Read on to find out what the expert recommends.

We know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The first meal is essential to face the day with the right energy. Despite this, however, there are still many who skip breakfast. They get up at the last minute and, at most, gobble a coffee on the fly. And there is nothing more wrong.

Country you go habits you find

Even those who have the good habit of having breakfast, however, can make mistakes. In fact, it is also what you eat that makes the difference. For breakfast you are spoiled for choice. This ranges from biscuits to cereals, from snacks to rusks with jam. Without forgetting those who can’t give up cappuccino and brioche from the bar.

Obviously, those just mentioned are the Italian trends. In the world there are different customs. In northern Europe, for example, salmon is eaten early in the morning, paired with rye bread, sour cheese and maybe some berries. In the United States, however, they love both sweet (pancakes and maple syrup, cereals, donuts…) and salty (scrambled eggs and bacon). Moving then to the East, we remain on the salty side with rice and fish.

Sweet or savory breakfast: expert advice

As you can well imagine, with all this variety, the choice of what to eat for breakfast is very wide. But, beyond that, it’s also easy to make the less happy choices in terms of health. He spoke on the subject Franco Berrinophysician, pathologist and epidemiologist, who for several years worked at the National Cancer Institute of Milan, coordinating the DIANA project, focused on the study of relation what’s up between cancer and nutrition. With his studies, he analyzed the development of various types of cancer in Italy and in Europe, focusing above all on the relationship between food style, hormone levels and cancer incidence.

Berrino cited as an example a Japanese study which showed that, those who do not eat breakfast are 30% more likely to die of cardiovascular disease. Also, the the risk of incurring cardiovascular pathologies remains low even in those who have the good habit of changing breakfast often, alternating between western and oriental-style breakfasts. In practice, therefore, it would be just the variety of diet to determine the less chance of getting sick of some cardiovascular pathologies, as well as diabetes and depression.

The best foods to favor for breakfast

Whether it’s sweet or savory breakfast, of course, you have to choose healthy foods and not fried or high-fat foods. Specifically, here are the courses recommended by the expert Berrino. For savory breakfasts: whole grains, miso soup, chickpea omelette, quiches, hummus Of ceci and wholemeal bread, goat ricotta, poached egg…

For sweet breakfasts, however, the expert recommends the consumption of yoghurt, kefir, honey, azuki bean cream, castagnaccio, hazelnut or almond cream, citrus salad dressed with EVO oil and gomasio.