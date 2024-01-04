Symposium “Artificial Intelligence in Public Health Research”

The symposium was part of the BMG-funded project “AI-supported analysis and visualization of pandemic situations” (AI-supported Data Analysis & Visualization of Pandemics | AI-DAVis PANDEMICS) and was therefore embedded in a series of events held as part of the Data for Health Initiative of the Federal Ministry took place in Berlin and Boston this year. The aim of the collaborations and discussions within the initiative is to make health data usable for global public health research.

Dr. Susanne Ozegowski, Head of Department 5 “Digitalization & Innovation”, Federal Ministry of Health, and RKI President Prof. Dr. Lars Schaade.

15 speakers from the USA and Europe, with large participation from the WHO, presented research results and insights into the five topic areas:

AI-Supported Decision Making in Public Health

AI-Supported Diagnostic and Imaging Tools

Technology Showcase

Privacy Preserving AI Tools in Public Health Research

Climate Change and Public Health

The content framework was provided by the two keynote lectures by Dr. Hendrik Strobelt from the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab on “Trustwothy AI by Human-AI Collaboration” and Prof. Dr. Jochen Lennerz from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School on “Foster Innovation – Navigating Regulation, Public Health and Clinical Care”.

The poster exhibition by the RKI ZKI-PH doctoral students offered additional opportunities for scientific exchange, discussion of results and the initiation of new collaborations.

The symposium not only addressed the potential of AI for public health research, but also laid the foundation for broader collaborations aimed at revolutionizing public health research through innovative AI applications. The relevance of the event and the extensive participation of key stakeholders underpins its role in advancing the AI ​​landscape in healthcare. Discussions and collaboration under the Data for Health initiative will continue in the coming months to drive innovation and progress in public health research.

Another symposium “AI in Public Health Research” by the RKI ZKI-PH is planned from May 14th to 15th, 2025 as part of the AI-DAVis PANDEMICS project. Pre-registration is available at ai-in-public-health[at]rki.de possible.

*This symposium is part of the AI-DAVis project, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) under funding number 2523DAT400.

