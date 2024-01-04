Home » Russia said it shot down dozens of Ukrainian missiles and drones launched towards the Belgorod region and Crimea
Russia said that on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday it shot down dozens of Ukrainian missiles and drones launched towards the Belgorod region, near Ukraine’s north-eastern border, and towards Crimea, the peninsula in the Black Sea that Russia has illegally occupied and annexed in 2014. Russian authorities said they shot down 12 missiles and an unknown number of drones: there were no reports of people killed or injured, and Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack (since the beginning of the Russian invasion the Ukrainian government has almost never claimed responsibility for attacks on Russian territory).

On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of having carried out another attack with missiles and drones in the Belgorod region: in that case 21 people were killed and at least 110 were injured. On Tuesday there was a major Russian attack on the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Kharkiv, in which five people were killed and more than 90 injured.

– Read also: These are days of intense bombing between Russia and Ukraine

