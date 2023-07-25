Title: Ukrainian Forces Report Gains in Southern Battlefront Against Russian Resistance

Subtitle: Military officials indicate progress in the Berdiansk and Melitopol axes

Date: [Current Date]

The Ukrainian army has achieved significant gains along the Berdiansk and Melitopol axes of the southern battlefront, according to both Kyiv’s military officials and battlefield reports. Ukrainian forces have successfully advanced in the Staromaiorske direction, south of Velyka Novosilka, and are now establishing defensive positions in the area.

Spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrii Kovalov, confirmed the successful advancement on the Berdyansk front on Tuesday. He also mentioned that the enemy is strongly resisting, moving their units and utilizing reserves in an attempt to prevent further Ukrainian progress. Russian forces, despite facing resistance, continue to focus their efforts on impeding Ukrainian advances along the southern front.

Ukrainian Defense Forces are persistently carrying out their offensive operations, particularly on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes. Notably, some reports indicate progress just south of Orikhiv in the last 24 hours. Researchers at the Institute for the Study of Warfare state that Ukraine has managed to advance 1.7 km toward the northeastern outskirts of Robotyne. Reliable Russian military bloggers have acknowledged the presence of Ukrainian forces in the area. It is believed that Ukraine altered its attack strategy by encircling Russian fortifications, bypassing them entirely while utilizing artillery support.

A popular Russian military blogger, known as War Gonzo, confirmed the effectiveness of Ukraine’s tactics by stating, “They managed to force the units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to retreat to more advantageous positions.”

The Melitopol axis served as a primary target during the initial stages of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. This region saw the deployment of Western equipment specifically provided to Ukraine for advancing purposes. It also presented a challenging landscape due to the notorious Russian resistance, with Moscow maintaining columns of western-supplied armor, including US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and German Leopard 2 tanks.

The Ukrainian forces’ recent progress in the southern battlefront signifies a significant development as they continue their offensive operations against Russian resistance. As the conflict unfolds, the world watches closely to see if Ukraine’s advances will have a lasting impact on the overall situation in the region.

