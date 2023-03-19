Preeclampsia or gestosis is a condition that occurs during the pregnancyusually after the 20th week, and which can have dangerous consequences for the health of the mother and the baby.

It is mainly characterized by an increase in blood pressure and the presence of protein in the urine (albumin). It is important to monitor these parameters regularly to prevent any complications. Discover the symptoms and treatments in the article.

What is preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a serious complication that occurs during pregnancywhich affects about one in every 20 pregnant women and in many cases brings with it hypertension.

Other symptoms can be:

liver disorders;

kidney problems;

nervous system disorders;

blood clots.

Diagnosis is particularly difficult. In the most serious cases, preeclampsia can be fatalusually due to a brain hemorrhage, kidney failure, or liver failure in the mother.

Growth retardation and an increased risk of premature birth (due to placental abruption) can be dangerous for the baby.

But don’t worry: checkups during pregnancy are also designed to detect preeclampsia. A possible disease is often discovered during routine checkups, even in the early stages of pregnancy, and appropriate treatment measures are then initiated.

Symptoms of preeclampsia: this is how it manifests itself

The symptoms of preeclampsia can be very diversebut they all have one thing in common: hypertension in pregnant women. The baby may experience growth disturbances because the placenta can no longer feed him properly. There is also the risk of premature birth.

However, preeclampsia often has only mild symptoms and can usually be controlled with plenty of rest. But sometimes a severe course of the disease develops. Here is why it is useful to monitor symptoms:

nausea;

heachache;

abdominal pain;

water retention;

visual disturbances;

decrease in urine;

sudden weight gain.

Depending on the symptoms present, one or more signs may appear.

What are the causes of preeclampsia?

The causes of this pathology are quite uncertain. According to an outdated theory, the body produces substances during pregnancy that lead to some kind of poisoning.

But that’s not the case at all! We now know that preeclampsia has nothing to do with poisoning, which is why the term “pregnancy poisoning” is wrong, even though it is still frequently used.

According to what science currently says, the body during pregnancy has to deal with an adaptation disorder that has a wide variety of manifestations.

There are many attempts at an explanation. Doctors seem to agree that the placenta is involved, which sends signals that raise blood pressure.

Changes in the placenta can also change the mother’s blood vessels and activate the immune system. The result: water retention and impaired blood clotting. The causes of preeclampsia are still being researched.

Consequences and risks of preecclamsia

preeclampsia can lead to placental abruption and/or premature birth of the baby. This means that there is a higher risk that the baby will develop certain conditions after birth.

The woman’s hands, fingers, neck and/or feet may swell. If preeclampsia is severe or left untreated, seizures (eclampsia) can occur.

How is preecclamsia treated?

Depending on the severity of your preeclampsia, treatment may include limiting activities (bed rest), staying in hospital, taking medicines to lower blood pressure, or having an early delivery by caesarean section.

Magnesium sulfate is given intravenously to prevent or stop the occurrence of seizures.

Most pregnancy complications can be treated successfully.