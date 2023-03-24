Iran e United States attack each other on Syrian soil. A raid accomplished by a drone kamikaze Of Teheran he launched himself against a military base in the night Hasakahin the north-east, not far from the border withIraqkilling a contractor americano and wounding six other Americans. The response from the military was immediate Washington who conducted a series of air raids in the northeast killing 11 militiamen linked to pro-Iran Shiite groups operating in the country.

A US contractor was killed and five US service personnel and another mercenary were injured after a kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria. , said the Department of Defense of Washington in a note. As a result, a series of air strikes it was launched in the night in Syria by US forces which led to the killing of 11 militiamen loyal to Tehran. “Under the direction of the president BidenI have authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes in eastern Syria tonight against facilities used by groups affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC),” said the defense secretary Lloyd Austin. “The air strikes were conducted in response to today’s attack, as well as a series of recent attacks on coalition forces in Syria by IRGC-affiliated groups – continued Austin – As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and we will always respond at a time and place of our choice. No group will strike our troops with impunity.”

Tension in the country is also high in the east, in the region of Deir Ezzor, where numerous oil wells are located. Pro-Iranian Shiite Iraqi militias have targeted a extraction plant near a US military base, as reported by the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria.