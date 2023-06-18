Tajani: “A president of Forza Italia can make Molise grow again”

The national blue coordinator spoke in Campobasso in support of the center-right candidate, Roberti and, with the rossoblù scarf around his neck, revealed: “Berlusconi loved this land so much and wanted to talk about it again with the local press”

“Berlusconi loved this land to the end. Two days before he passed away, he had asked to do an interview with the Molise press to reaffirm his commitment and attachment to this land as he demonstrated when it was hit by serious natural disasters”. The national coordinator of Forza Italia, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, with his voice imbued with emotion upon his arrival in Campobasso in support of the center-right candidate for president, Francesco Roberti, publicly shares the last thought of the “noble father ” blue on Molise.

Waiting for him in Piazza Pepe was the outgoing and not re-nominated governor, Donato Toma, as well as the regional coordinator, Senator Claudio Lotito and the group leader of Forza Italia in the Municipality of Campobasso, Domenico Esposito, who gave him a rossoblù scarf from Campobasso football. “We are the second force of the center-right: Berlusconi has given us one last gift with a leap in the polls and in Molise Forza Italia has always had higher percentages than the national ones. I am convinced that we will have an excellent result and once again the president of this region. I thank Toma – he remarked, looking at the outgoing governor in the audience – for his commitment in this electoral campaign. He will still be in our family in which he will play non-secondary roles ”.

Then, on the programmes, Tajani remarks “the infrastructures to make businesses competitive with a connection between the Tyrrhenian and the Adriatic which is lacking in the north and south of Abruzzo which has a motorway; protect the hydrogeological structure of Molise with the best defender of the environment who is the farmer” and then health care “aiming to reduce the burden of hospitals with local medicine and increasing the number of doctors. Minister Bernini – concludes – has increased the number of young people who can enroll in Medicine and we will work it out for them so that they can have opportunities and establish themselves in the place where they grew up and where their families made sacrifices”. (adimus)