Economy: Verdi demands follow-up regulation for energy price brakes from 2024

Berlin (German news agency) – The Verdi services union is critical of Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s (Greens) plans to introduce a subsidized industrial electricity price and is calling for a general follow-up regulation for the current energy price brakes. “It would not be plausible if a few companies with high electricity requirements were subsidized with billions, but the rest of the economy and normal consumers looked in the tube,” said Verdi boss Frank Werneke to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday edition).

Instead, it must now be considered “which successor regulation can take effect if the electricity and gas price brakes expire in 2024 as planned”. Werneke added: “As long as there are no reliable concepts, the minimum would be to continue the existing energy price brakes beyond 2024, including the fund for social institutions in the amount of eight billion euros.” There is enough money in the Economic Stabilization Fund for this, the current credit authorizations in the amount of 200 billion euros are expected to be far from exhausted.

The state should subsidize energy prices until enough cheap green electricity is available. Economics Minister Habeck is working on a concept for introducing an industrial electricity price for energy-intensive industries. Business and industrial unions are also campaigning for this.

Verdi boss Werneke told the Funke newspapers: “From the perspective of industry and the industrial unions, I can understand the project well. It’s about keeping value creation and jobs in energy-intensive sectors in Germany. But that won’t be enough. We also need Relief in electricity prices for private customers, trade and public companies.”