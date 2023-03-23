Home Health Tekashi 6ix9ine brutally beaten in the sauna: this is what happened to the rapper
Tekashi 6ix9ine brutally beaten in the sauna: this is what happened to the rapper

A group of men entered the gym’s sauna to savagely beat the rapper, who at the time was without an escort. Repeated kicks and punches required hospitalization for Tekashi 6ix9ine

Fear for the American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine who was brutally beaten by a group of men (there were 3 or 4 according to the first reconstructions), in a sauna of the gym in southern Florida. Due to his serious injuries, the 26-year-old rapper was rushed to hospital by ambulance. The story was disclosed by 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazaruswho recounted and confirmed the savage attack on the site TMZ: “6ix9ine tried to fend off the attackers, but there were too many. They beat him to death before fleeing. At the time of the attack, the rapper was without a bodyguard”. After hearing the screams, the gym staff rescued the rapper and then called an ambulance. Tekashi 6ix9ine reported “damage to his face, with cuts and swellings, injuries to his jaw, ribs and back”. The lawyer Lazzaro has declared that he will ask the police force an additional protection network for the customersince he was released in 2020 on a reduced sentence, after a stint in prison for collaborating with the authorities in the identification and capture of a series of criminals who were part of his gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine very popular on Instagram (she has nearly 22 million followers) has released two albums in his career: “Dummy Boy” (2018) e “TattleTales” (2020), from the latter record the hit single “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj was taken. But it is above all for his problems with justice (from possession of a firearm to complicity in murder) and his activity with a well-known criminal gang that the rapper has become popular in America in the news pages.

