Telephone Toll Free AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections celebrates 36 years of activity

June 20, 2023 marks 36 years since the activation of the Toll Free AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (TV AIDS and IST) 800 861061.

Located within the Psycho-social-behavioral Research, Communication, Training Unit of the Infectious Diseases Department of the National Institute of Health, the toll-free number provides, from Monday to Friday from 13.00 to 18.00, anonymously and free of charge, a personalized intervention, based on solid scientific foundations for all the people involved in the Service. On Mondays and Thursdays, a legal consultant is also present, committed to providing information on the protection of rights, and promoting the overcoming of all forms of discrimination and stigma linked to HIV, AIDS and other STIs.

For the 36 years the activity of counselling telephone expands from 9.00 to 19.00 and in the afternoon the legal consultant will be present.

Over the years, TV AIDS and IST has incessantly implemented rigorous primary and secondary prevention of HIV, AIDS and STI, also responding to new information needs, such as those that emerged following the health emergency from COVID-19 and, starting from the summer of 2022, the spread of Mpox.

In addition, TV AIDS and IST interfaces and integrates with:

il Site United against AIDSengaged in the dissemination of scientific information through online communication la ReTe AIDSnetwork of 13 HIV/AIDS/STI telephone counseling services, present in different Italian regional areas il Email service [email protected] dedicated exclusively to deaf people

il Skype contact “uniticontrolaids”which allows you to reach people across national borders.