No closure for the birth center of the Gallarate hospital. The denial comes from director of the Sant’Antonio presidium Dr. Roberto Gelmi: “Completely unfounded news – he comments – It is simply the contract with the paediatricians’ cooperative that guaranteed 24-hour coverage expired. But an agreement has already been signed with another cooperative. No interruption of service and, therefore, regular activity.

However, the situation in medicine is different. At the moment, the medical team consists of six doctors in addition to the primary and they are unable to guarantee both assistance in the ward, and shifts in the emergency room and outpatient clinics. For the month of January, therefore, the outpatient activity is suspended: « It’s a temporary matter – assures Dr. Gelmi – the time to carry out the competition that has been banned. We know there are subscribers, some are yet to join. All those who will be judged suitable will be taken to strengthen the medical team which also has to take charge of a hospital ward with many beds”.

The situation of medicine is somewhat similar to that of cardiology: since 9 January, in fact, the activities have been limited and the hemodynamics part is guaranteed until 4 pm and not on weekends: “Also in this case it is a situation that will be resolved as soon as the competition has been carried out”.

Meanwhile the first 4 beds of the community hospital opened at the Bellini di Somma have been occupied. Dr. Schizzarotto’s team took charge of 4 patients who, after passing the emergency phase, were discharged from the hospital ward but still need to complete their treatments before returning home. This ward thus makes it possible to free up the acute care beds, always guaranteeing hospital assistance, even if with a lower intensity of care.



