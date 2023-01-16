After several years of the epidemic, I believe that all wage earners have adapted to the situation of holding meetings with partners from other countries through cameras in the office. It is undoubtedly convenient to have a meeting through a camera, but some low-end cameras have insufficient resolution, and more importantly, if more than one person expresses an opinion in the meeting, sometimes the camera cannot rotate in time, and it becomes impossible to know who is speaking. AVer recently launched the CAM570 conference camera. In addition to the 4K dual-lens configuration, it also supports the sound tracking function for the first time. It will be more ideal for online conferences in the future.

Built-in sound sensor to track sound

AVer’s latest CAM570 conference camera, the most special feature is the built-in sound sensor, which can detect and track human voices within ten meters. As long as the sound tracking mode and presentation mode are turned on, the lens will automatically track the preset range The speaker in the conference, combined with AI technologies such as smart gallery and gesture recognition, the former allows participants to appear in the same size grid, which is convenient to highlight the facial expressions of each participant; the latter allows users to use the remote control , you can also turn on and off the camera’s tracking function and zoom in/out the image range. With these two functions, you can capture every move of the participants. It will also automatically screen off the speaker’s sound to prevent the speaker from being disturbed, so that the participants on the other side of the connection can know exactly who is speaking in the meeting.

4K dual cameras are suitable for medium and large conference rooms

As for the lens, AVer CAM570 is equipped with a dual-lens design, which is a 36x total zoom lens and a 95-degree wide-angle fixed-focus lens, and can preset 10 shooting positions with the remote control before the meeting starts, so that you can Switch the lens to the place where you want to focus on the close-up at any time, whether you want to see close up, look back, or look wide, you can do it with one click. In addition, the dual-lens design can not only accurately detect the real-time movements of the participants, but also provide a complete view of the meeting room. When the second lens detects that there is a new person, it will drive the first zoom lens to re-frame the view to ensure that all the participants are captured. The picture of the participants, to achieve the perfect seamless collaboration. It is worth mentioning that the 36x optical zoom lens and intelligent panoramic detection lens of CAM570 can capture the whole picture of the lecturer and the meeting room at the same time, and present it in picture-in-picture (PIP), even if it is applied to medium, large or Conference rooms with more complex designs are also no problem.

Easy to install and set, supports most communication software

As for installation and setting, AVer CAM570 has a built-in PoE+ interface, and with the virtual streaming function, users only need a single Ethernet cable, and can immediately conduct video conferences without any USB cables, simplifying the tedious setting steps and greatly reducing installation costs . In addition, CAM570 also has built-in advanced integration functions, allowing users to use the RS232 interface with VISCA support to control and manage through the AV control panel, which makes management much more convenient. In addition, it also supports popular video conferencing software on the market, including but not limited to: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Cisco Webex, etc. In terms of connection, not only a USB cable can be connected to a computer for video conferencing, it also provides HDMI output function, which can be connected to different video systems to correspond to different situations. It also has 3 free value-added software, including EZManager for managing multiple AVer USB cameras, PTZApp for local camera settings adjustment, and EZLive for local video recording, webcasting and whiteboard functions, etc. . With this complete conference camera, you can have a more complete and better experience in video conferences in the future.

AVer CAM570 dual lens 4K Function introduction of sound tracking conference camera

USB 3.1 + HDMI Plug and Play for easy connection

Built-in sound sensor for sound tracking

4K 30fps / 1080P 60fps high resolution smooth picture

36x total magnification in all directions

Wide-angle lens with large aperture and fast focus

PTZ remote control, local software, RS232, IP operation

Can be mounted on wall/screen top or standard tripod

With wall bracket

