Tenders for the Hologic Science Awards in Austria and Switzerland

Hologic Deutschland GmbH

Wiesbaden (ots)

Hologic, a leading medical technology company for women’s health, will be present in September in cooperation with the Austrian Society for Senology (ÖGS) at the Senology Congress from September 7th to 9th, 2023 in Vienna and in cooperation with the Swiss Society for Senology (SGS) at the Senology Congress from 21. – 22.09.2023 in Zurich to award a Hologic Science Prize endowed with prize money.

The awards recognize advances in breast cancer therapy and extraordinary research that improves early detection.

“The Hologic Science Prize should not only be a special tribute to the work of the award winners. We are also very pleased to be able to express our appreciation personally in Vienna and Zurich. The scientists make a significant contribution to furthering the state of research and thereby improve and expand the diagnosis and therapy of breast cancer at the same time,” says Ina-Kathrin Gese, Medical Education Manager at Hologic.

Interested parties must be members of the ÖGS or SGS and must not have reached the age of 40. The presentation of the works will take place in short form on site. Registrations are accepted by the ÖGS and SGS.

About Hologic

Hologic is a leading innovative medical technology company

in the development, manufacture and sale of high-quality diagnostic and surgical products as well as medical imaging systems with a focus on gynecology. The three core business areas focus on diagnostics, imaging and gynecological surgery.

With a comprehensive collection of technology and a powerful research and development program, Hologic has been committed to improving the quality of life since its founding in 1985. To do this, Hologic uses the latest science as a basis, so that medical professionals can find the right diagnosis and therapy for patients with increasing certainty. The company’s headquarters are in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Original content from: Hologic Deutschland GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell